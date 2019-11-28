Lukman Olabiyi

A 32 year old football coach Leodina Ahamadah, was yesterday remanded in prison custody, by the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly raping a 9 – year – old boy.

Magistrate Mrs K.O Doja- Ojo, remanded the defendant in prison, pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ahamadah who resides at Idi-Aba area of Lekki Beach road, was docked on a one- count charge of forceful rape, preferred against him by the police. The Prosecutor, Inspector Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on November 18.

She said that the incident took place at Idi- Aba area of Lekki Beach road, at about 8am. Chukwudi said; “The defendant forcefully and sexually penetrated the victim’s anus with his penis, without his consent.”

“Ahamadah, who charges N150 to N200, to coach the boy and other children had approached the boy to come and play football on the day of the incident and the boy had told him that he wasn’t going as he had no money.