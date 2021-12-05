The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final match played on Sunday at the Turf Arena, River Plate Garden, Abuja, the Abia team defeated Jazzy stars of Jos, Plateau State, 4-3 on penalties to lift the coveted trophy. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

There were presentations of individual award as well as Life Time Achievements Awards to deserving persons.

In the individual awards, Cletus Victor of Dreamland Academy emerged the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.

Kelvin Yusuf from Jamba Soccer Academy won the Highest Goal scorer award.

Best Player of the tournament award went to Godwin Eden of Goddosky FC.

Dr Sandor Beer, the Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria; Elizabeth Dios-Kovacs, Deputy Ambassador and Andras Dios, Head of Sports and Culture Project in the Embassy also were rewarded.

A total of 7 talented players were selected by the European scouts who will travel next year to sign for various clubs in Hungary and other countries.

NAN reports that a total of 12 teams participated in the invitational tournament.

NAN reports that the tournament which started on Wednesday ended on Sunday. (NAN)