By Emma Jemegah

A new and unique entertainment concept for the sport fans focusing on the development of youth talents and players´ management has been created by NEXAR Group.

With headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, the group is debuting with a reality show, tagged “FOOTBALL DREAMZ” where young selected football talents, mainly from Africa, would be given the opportunity to win a professional contract with an European professional club after they have been scouted in their quest to find the next superstar. According to a statement by Director, Africa Operations, Sunny Oyeyemi, is a new and unique entertainment concept for the sport fans focusing on the development of youth talents and players´ management.

“The business concept is to develop and produce the talent format on a global TV market and to establish in players´ management for talented football players mainly in Africa.”

Oyeyemi added that the purpose “is also to establish an important players management company where the combination with FOOTBALL DREAMZ makes us attractive for young talented players.”