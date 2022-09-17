Godwin Bamigboye, the Interim National Coordinator of the Association of Football Administrators in Nigeria (AFAN), has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to embrace peace.

Bamigboye, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja implored the leadership of NFF to immediately embrace and commence action on what he termed “NFF and Nigeria’s neglected peace project.”

Bamigboye said that peace, unity and development advocacy were instruments the NFF could utilise as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Nigeria and Nigerians.

He expressed regrets that the NFF has either neglected this very important and patriotic responsibility or is oblivious of its efficacy to national peace and development.

“Sports, particularly football, is a potent tool for development, peace and unity.

“It is, therefore, left for the administrators of sports to utilise its potency for intervention as the need arises.

“Over the years, Nigerians have suffered so much insecurity but the NFF did not use its position to intervene in the mitigation of their sufferings.

“Even in times of peace, it is very important to embark on activities for the promotion of peace and in times of crisis, it should be seen as a duty to manage it”, he said.

He noted that the federation has never participated in the celebration of important days such as the UN International Day of Sports for Development and Peace (IDSDP) which holds annually on April 6.

He said that some non-governmental organisations also join in the celebration of the UN International Peace Day which holds yearly on Sept. 21, adding that the NFF has never thought it wise to be a part it.

Bamigboye, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association in the Federal Capital Territory, said that it was also regrettable that the NFF rather than being a veritable tool for peace has always been embroiled in crisis.

“However, the current trend of the NFF electioneering campaigns whereby the top contenders have attended the public declarations of other contestants is indeed a testimony and a sign that the players in football administration in Nigeria are beginning to realise the need for the desired peace, growth and development.

“It is the interest of Nigeria first before the interest of individuals, no matter how highly placed”, he said. (NAN)