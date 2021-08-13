Exciting football moments are back on air as the English Premier League (EPL) returns to television screens on Friday, August 13. Courtesy of telecoms company, Globacom, football lovers will be able to watch all the 380 matches of the season on Supersports, beginning with the opening fixture, Arsenal versus new comers, Brentford, on Friday.

Globacom, which has sponsored the EPL broadcast for several years now, confirmed that the sponsorship would continue this season as it remained committed to ensuring that football fans enjoy all the matches live.

“A major attraction for football lovers on the continent is the English Premier League, and our sponsorship of live broadcast of the matches is aimed at giving more value to our subscribers and the public at large and ensuring that they watch every match from the comfort of their homes or viewing centres”, the company said in a statement announcing the commencement of the broadcast.

“The fabulous joy the game brings to football fans on the continent underscores why we have consistently sponsored the live broadcast on Supersports since 2013/ 2014 league season”, Globacom added.

The top clubs in England have strengthened their squads with new signings, an indication of an intense campaign which will delight fans. The new deals include those of Jadon Sancho who joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City and Romelu Lukaku’s transfer from Inter Milan to European and Super Cup Champions, Chelsea.

“We wish the clubs and their fans across the world an exciting football season”, the statement concluded.

