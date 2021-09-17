By Paul Erewuba

The Federal Ministry of Sports Development in Thursday constituted a committee that would come up with football development in the country.

The committee consists of former Nigeria internationals, Sunday Oliseh, Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amiesimaka and Emmmanuel Babayaro alongside 13 others, including experienced football administrators to draw up a blueprint for the development of Nigerian football.

Following the charge of the President Muhammudu Buhari to the stakeholders in football administration in the country to produce a Ten-Year Football Development Master Plan for Nigeria, the committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to carry out the assignment.

Former NFF chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and former vice chairman of the Nigerian FA, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta are also in the committee that will recommend development blueprint for Nigerian football. Experienced women’s football administrator, Honourable Ayo Omidiran and current NFF Secretary General, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi are also listed.

