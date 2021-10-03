Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A new football club, Ajebo FC, has been officially unveiled in Ogun State, with a vow to compete favourably in both national and continental championships.

Unveiling the club inside the ultramodern stadium of McPherson University, Ajebo, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend, the Chairman of the Ogun State Football Association (FA), Ganiyu Majekodunmi declared that the club would discover and develop football talents.

This, according to him, is boost grassroots sport business and development in the country.

“This is the same thing we have been preaching all this while that we should develop grassroots players which will give them the opportunity to play locally, nationally and internationally.

“Grassroots football is not developing because they don’t have much sponsorship. We have talents, we have many talented young players, but there are no sponsors. Every nook and cranny of the country is full of talents where we can get better players, but when there are no sponsors, there is nothing we can do. If we can get more sponsors, definitely we will have people that will participate more in sports and that will help our youths”, the Ogun FA boss noted.

Speaking with newsmen, the President of the Club and Co – owner, Chidi Ijere Daniel, explained that the club was already in existence but operating at a community level.

Daniel, who is the National Sports Coordinator of Foursquare Gospel Church, said the club was upgraded with the target to play in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and the CAF Champions League.

“I have watched them play and I have seen that these boys have got a lot of talents, they only need somebody that can help them. I felt with the little that God has given to me in terms of technical knowhow, in terms of intellectual knowhow and by the grace of God with the special people that surround me, one should be able to offer help that will take these boys places.

“We want to play in the Nigerian Professional Football League and win the league, then go continental and represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League. We want to win the champions league, we want to remain in the Nigerian league for as long as life permits even when I’m no longer alive.

“We expect that well-meaning Nigerians will come to support what we have done. There are plans to travel outside this country to project the image of this club to the world.

“Sport is business, we want to take the club to corporate organisations to embrace it as business, so that when they support us with their funds, they also make more money for themselves”. Daniel stated.