Football stakeholders in the country have faulted the composition of the senior national team, the Super Eagles, and lack of depth in all departments. One of such soccer lovers is a Lagos-based football stakeholder and owner of TTC FC (Omomajemu Babes) an age-grade football outfit, Bishop Olufemi Omomajemu Otusanya. He has called on Super Eagles Technical Adviser/Chief Coach Genot Rohr to look inward at grassroots footballers in the country who are hungry to lace their boots for their fatherland.

He said Nigeria cannot do the same thing every now and then, saying, international friendly match played in Austria against Algeria (Desert Foxes) and Tunisia (Cathage Eagles) national teams say a lot about Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ weakness and void as a result of over-reliance on preferred players.

Omomajemu stated this during a chat with journalists in one of his team’s training and workout sessions at the Police Playground along Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos. He advised that Super Eagles handlers should invite two promising footballers, Chinedu Festus Black, a mid-fielder, and Chibeze Ogbogu, a goalkeeper.

Bishop Otusanya, a football proprietor who bankrolls age group football outfits, is equally a soccer-lover, encourager and motivator of youth. He accompanies his lads to the field of play to watch them train on a regular basis.

He stressed that Chinedu is a promising soccer star who fits into Rohr’s philosophy of catching them young and his current drive to add fresh blood to his teams. Chibeze Ogbugo, in the goalkeeping department of TTC FC (Omomajemu Babes), is currently on a season-long loan deal to Stationary Stores FC for the 2019-2020 season. He saved three spot kicks after regulated time in a march between Omomajemu Babes and Sharon FC of Lagos. Presently, he’s set to move over to one of the Eastern European clubsides in Georgia.

According to this servant of God, “the shot-stopper’s reflexes are sharp. He’s agile, tall, able to anticipate the direction and players’ movement, and direct his defence lines in a tension-soaked match.”