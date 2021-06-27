A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), has berthed its talent hunt and mentorship in football programme in Bauchi, with the aim of discovering and grooming future stars for the country.

Noah Dallaji, the Chairman of ACTDF, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Bauchi.

He said the second edition of the ACTDF talent hunt and mentoring programme, which commenced on Saturday would be rounded up on Sunday, 27 June.

“Tagged, Noah Dallaji Legacy Project, this year’s edition would feature football where talents between ages 16 and 18 would be discovered and mentored by big names in Nigeria’s soccer history,” he said.

Dallaji, said the programme advances ACTDF’s vision and mission to discover and develop Nigerian talents, with the ultimate aim of developing the country.

According to him, it is important to develop the natural talents of youths, in order to maximize opportunities for a purposeful life.

“Every man has something in him that can be activated and be useful in life. So, you must try and discover why you came into this world and begin to be useful not only to ourselves but for the greater good of society”.

Dallaji said the Legacy project would continue to progress as an annual event, while assuring that the next edition would attract greater numbers of soccer legends and participants.

He said the selected talents would be camped and mentored by the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Eguavoen, Tijani Babangida, Garba Lawal, El Hadji Diouf of Senegal and Stephen Appiah of Ghana.

“Successful participants will be taken to the ACTDF Academy in Abuja and trained before exposing them to foreign trials.” He said.

He said that the focus had always been on indigent children, adding that ACTDF was stablished in 2008 as an NGO committed to undertaking community projects and granting educational scholarships to young Nigerians. (NAN)

