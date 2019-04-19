Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A football team manager, Olisa Onuchukwu, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court, in Awka, over alleged N2.8 million fraud.

Onuchukwu, who is the manager of United Football Club of Nnewi, was accused of obtaining the said sum from an Anambra-based businessman and state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, under false pretence.

He was said to have gone on the pretext he would use the money to facilitate travel for young players, who wished to play outside the shores of the country.

In the charge brought against him by the Prosecution Counsel, A.N. Obo, the suspect was said to have committed the crime between July and October 2017.

The charge read: “Between July and October 2017, at Awka, within the judicial division of the Federal High Court, Awka, you did, by false pretence and with the intent to defraud, obtain from Ndubuisi Nwobu, N2.8 million…

“You pretended that you will use the said amount to procure visa for one Chukwunonso Anumba, Ikechukwu Nwinoh and Uchendu Jideofor to enable them travel abroad, which you knew to be false and there is no truth in it; thereby committed offence contrary to section 1(1)a and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006.”

After reading the charge, Onuchukwu pleaded not guilty to the offence.

His counsel, N.A Onwuechi, therefore, made an oral application for his bail, stressing that the offence was a bailable one. Onwuechi oral application for bail was opposed by the defence counsel.

The presiding judge, Justice B. Quadri, upheld the opposition, turned down the oral application and ruled that a written bail application be filed and the conditions perfected while the accused be remanded.

Justice Quadri adjourned the matter till May 30, for hearing.