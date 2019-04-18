Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A football team manager, Mr. Olisa Onuchukwu, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court, Awka, over alleged N2.8 million fraud.

Onuchukwu, who is the manager of Nnewi United Football Club, was accused of obtaining the said sum from an Anambra- based businessman and state Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, under false pretense.

He was said to have gone to Nwobu pretending that he would use the money to facilitate travels for young players who wished to play outside the country.

In the charge brought against him by the prosecution counsel, A.N. Obo, the suspect was said to have committed the crime between July and October 2017.

The presiding Judge, Justice B. Quadri upheld the opposition and turned down the oral application and ruled that a written bail application be filed and the conditions perfected while the accused be remanded.

Justice Quadri then adjourned the matter to May 30 for hearing.