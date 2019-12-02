Joy Umukoro

President of the Indigenous Manufacturers of Footwear Association, Chijioke Obiora has decried the huge deficit of footwear production in Nigeria.

He is seeking government’s assistance for the association to set up industries that would be manufacturing footwear in the country.

He made this known at the inauguration of the new executives of the association at Trade Fair KB2 Market in Lagos.

He lamented that Nigeria depended so much on China for the production of footwear. He believed that once the situation is change, local manufacturers will be able to commence mass production of footwear, thereby providing employment for youths in the country.

The new chairman, Chijioke Obiora pledged to be a good shepherd to all the members of the association by being transparent and lead with fairness and equity.

The Electoral Committee chairman, Mr. Nnadi Benedict Ogonna said about 558 members out of 600 that voted for the new chairman because of his noble character and he believes that he is equal to the task and with the right support he will deliver well.