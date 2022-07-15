The people of Osun State will tomorrow go to the poll to elect a governor who will pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years. Coming soon after the Ekiti State governorship election, the Osun election is another litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prove to Nigerians that it is ready for the 2023 general election.

For a credible poll in Osun State, INEC needs to work on the lapses noticed in the governorship election held four years ago in the state. The Missions of the United States, European Union and the United Kingdom, which monitored the election, expressed concern over incidents of intimidation, harassment of voters, party monitors, journalists and domestic observers. The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) confirmed acts of intimidation, especially by security forces and party thugs, noting that the rerun did not meet up with the minimum standards for a free, fair and credible election.

Allegations were also rife that some political parties engaged in vote-buying in that election. This practice has continued even in other elections in Nigeria. It occurred in the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State and in the recently concluded governorship election in Ekiti State. INEC has spoken against the practice. It is good that it has taken a tough stance against those planning to engage in it. One way of stopping it is to ensure that the secrecy of the voting process is maintained. Certain reports in the last Ekiti governorship election indicated that some voters snapped their thumb-printed ballot papers which they showed the party agents to justify the money paid for procuring the vote. INEC must ensure that the votes and wishes of Osun people count this time.

The electoral umpire must also correct the lapses noticed with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) before the election. The BVAS was said to have malfunctioned during the last Anambra and Ekiti governorship elections. Sometimes, it failed to authenticate the fingerprints and facial biometric features of some voters. It has also failed to work in some remote areas where network coverage is not strong. While ensuring that no voter is disenfranchised, let there be early deployment of men and electoral materials to the polling units.

Security agents have a big role to play to ensure that the election is smooth. Oftentimes, they are accused of helping one party or the other to rig election. Sometimes, they stand by and watch party agents share money to voters without doing anything. Also, there have been allegations that security agents look the other way while party thugs engage in snatching of ballot boxes. In some instances, they have allegedly aided party thugs and electoral officials to rig elections. They reportedly did this in the 2018 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states; the 2019 violent governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states and the general election in 2019. This time, they should learn to be neutral in all their dealings. The Osun poll should not be compromised in any way.

On their part, the politicians must play the game according to the rules. They should refrain from bribing voters, security agents and INEC officials to do their bidding. No political party should see the election as a ‘do-or-die’ affair. They should see it as a contest in which there must be a winner and a loser. On no account should they sponsor thugs to cause crisis during or after the election. They must eschew violence and other actions that will impugn the integrity of the election.

The electorate should also conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. Engaging in acts that will compromise the integrity of the election will not be tolerated. Most importantly, voters must reject monetary inducement before casting their votes. Since selling their votes will mortgage their future, they must avoid the heinous practice.

We wish to remind President Muhammadu Buhari of his promise to bequeath a transparent electoral process to Nigeria. He should not interfere or show partisanship in the Osun election. In all, the electoral umpire and other stakeholders are enjoined to ensure that the Osun poll is not mismanaged and that the wishes of Osun people are respected. Let the will of Osun people prevail.