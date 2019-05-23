Tobacco smoking is arguably the only known consumable with a death warning, but once addicted, people across the globe come up with several spurious excuses why quitting is not possible, then the argument for most Nigerians becomes: something must kill a man!

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that tobacco use is responsible for the death of about six million people across the world, every year. It is therefore critical that smokers get the help they need to quit. On May 31, the focus of ‘World No Tobacco Day 2019,’ is on “tobacco and lung health.”

This is to increase awareness on the negative impact that tobacco has on people’s lung health, from cancer to chronic respiratory disease and the fundamental role lungs play for the health and well-being of all people.

In line with this Pcgetz has launched two distinct services to help smokers quit with ease. Among them are a smoke analyser test which measures the amount of carbon monoxide in a smoker’s lungs and a monitored quit-smoking plan. This service is offered free.

Tobacco users are dependent on nicotine, this makes it difficult to quit on their own. Help is available. One can quickly set up a plan for themselves or their loved ones via www.oopsjuice.com/quit. What better gift to give a loved one?