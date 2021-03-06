Bonaventure Chukwuebuka Kamen aka Sucrepapitoo has dropped a new single, AlleH.

According to the singer, the song, which is off his forthcoming EP, was inspired by his unreserved appreciation to God. “AlleH was coined from Hallelujah. I have so many reasons to thank God. The song was an inspiration from God. I composed it within minutes, because it was already playing in my head for days. AlleH is off my forthcoming EP titled, Worthy, which contains over 100 songs,” he revealed.

On his genre of music, Sucrepapitoo stated that he is versatile and can switch to any genre that suits his flow. But then, since he is not yet signed to any record label, he wouldn’t mind working with Sony Music or DMW.