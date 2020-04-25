Actress and filmmaker, Amanda Ebeye is back with a new TV series, It’s A Crazy World, which premieres on Thursday, April 30.

On what inspired the series, Ebeye said it is about the people who lead fake lives on social media. “It’s A Crazy World was inspired by how some people like to make their lives look perfect on social media. It is also about competition, everyone trying to outdo the other person.

“There is a lot to learn from the drama series. It’s a family drama, full of comedy and very educative. We want to teach young girls and boys that there’s more to life than being on Instagram. People posting perfect lives does not make their lives perfect, actually most of the time, their lives are actually far from perfect.”

It’s A Crazy World features top acts like Bob Manuel-Udokwu, Grace Amah, Francis Odega, Kunle Coker, Amanda Ebeye and others. It will air on STV on Thursdays at 8pm.