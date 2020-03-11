Dickson Okafor

The Okigwe Progressive Initiative (OPI) in Imo North Senatorial District has called on the national and Imo State leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to choose who replaces late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu from Ihette Uboma.

In a communiqué by the National Chairman of the group, Ikechukwu Okafor, after an emergency meeting in Lagos, OPI said Ihette Uboma deserved to fill the slot left behind by Uwajumogu as the Senator who hailed from the community did not last seven months before his sudden death.

The group recounted how it mobilised it members to carry out a mass protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when the commission failed within one week to issue the Senator Representing Imo North, Benjamin Uwajumogu with Certificate of Return after he was declared winner by the Court of Appeal.

Okafor expressed regret that few months after Uwajumogu was issued with the Certificate of Return he died, saying for the spirit of the Senator who was loved by the entire people of Imo North to rest in peace and for the APC to appease the people of Ihette Uboma Local Government Area for the death of their son, someone from the area should be supported to succeed him.