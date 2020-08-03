Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has congratulated the new manager of Abia Warriors of Umuahia, Imama Amakapabo, even as he charged the management of the club to consider playing their home games at Aba next term.

Egbe who stated that Warriors have made the right decision by signing on Imama said given Imama’s playing philosophy, the Umuahia stadium won’t be the best for the team.

“I want to congratulate Imama for teaming up with Abia Warriors. It is a good move for both the coach and the club. Imama is a fantastic coach…a coach that believes in putting the ball on the ground and playing fluid football. Abia Warriors is also blessed with young and talented players that can execute his game plans, but my fear is that the playing pitch in Umuahia would be their greatest undoing. My candid advice would be for them to move to neighboring Aba and play at the Enyimba Stadium where the team can express itself. They would get support in Aba just like Umuahia,” Egbe said.

He stressed that ultimately, the Abia State government should fix the Umuahia stadium turf just like the Enyimba Stadium.

“To the glory of God, Monimichelle constructed the Enyimba Stadium turf which today is one of the best in the country. Gov Okezie Ikpeazu should also upgrade the Umuahia stadium turf…that is the only way Abia Warriors would play good football at home and stop laboring to do well at home.”