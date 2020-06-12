Rita Okoye and Ayo Lawal

Tuesday, June 2 was indeed a sad day in the annals of the Nigerian music. It was the day iconic reggae singer and guitarist, Majekodunmi Fasheke breathed his last, turning the entire nation into deep grief.

Popularly known as ‘The Rainmaker’, Majek Fashek passed away at 60 in far away United States of America. Since his demise, artistes and celebrities have been paying tribute to him.

Majek’s spirit and work will live till eternity

– Mandators’ Victor Essiet, artiste

I am proud to say I am Majek’s brother. It hurts to see him leave like this, too soon! Majek fought like a soldier. Dread, but there’s work still to be done. As Jah army is losing great soldiers, who is going to fight this raging battle for Jah people? Though, this journey is an inevitable one, I still wish Majek didn’t have to embark on it. As hurtful as it is for me to say goodbye, I have no choice than to say fare ye well, my bredren. Though, physically Majek might be gone, his spirit and work will continue to live till the end of time.

He’s big Fela loyalist and friend

-Seun Kuti, musician

Majek was a big Fela loyalist and friend. I spent many weekends at his house in our neighborhood, with his son, Randy. I wish Randy and the family strength and fortitude to overcome this grief. Big respect to a big king! Rest in peace, the Rainmaker.

Majek fought with words for Africans

-Damilola Aina

Majek Fashek was not just a musician, he sang with a direction. He was a root reggae singer and a guitarist with style. I remember growing up and watching him perform Send Down the Rain on TV, and it rained. So, whenever I wanted rain I ‘d shout and sing ‘Send Down the Rain’ and behold showers always came. I so fell in love with Majek’s music that I had to ask my father about him. He told me how flawless Majek’s skin was, how handsome and a good singer he was. Rest on the guitarist extraordinaire, the reggae maestro who fought with words for Africans.

He’s one of the best musicians/songwriters I ever knew

-Charles Novia, label owner

A deep legend of music has gone. I was one of his biggest fans and he was one of the best musicians and songwriters I ever knew. I co-managed Majek’s career for a few years under my label, November Records. It’s quite a painful exit. Rest on, Elewon (prisoner).

I remember our days together in US

Suni Osorun, label owner

Majek was a friend and brother. I remember our days together in the US and also when we returned to Nigeria together. He will be remembered as a genius that was way ahead of his time. Our memories of Majek will remain evergreen. We will celebrate his life with each passing day. We will keep dancing to his songs and remembering the messages he cheerfully passed through them. Right now, the sky is misty and cloudy, sure looks like the rain is going to fall today. And when it does, I’ll be thinking about Majek. Rest in peace, brother!

No Nigerian musician has come close to Majek

-Basorge Tariah, comedian

No musician has come close to Majek Fashek in the Nigerian music history; he’s a god. He sang Send Down the Rain at shows and rain actually fell. Mystic music mixed with preachment on prevalent issues. Rest on legend.

Majek’s lyrics are wake up calls to Africans

-Buchi, singer

Majek Fashek was a great musician. The lyrics of his song, So Long, Too Long remain wake up calls to Africans till today. Rest in peace, legend.

He’ll continue to inspire generations of Nigerian artistes

Ayeni Adekunle, PR specialist

With his creative genius, remarkable stage presence, deep spirituality and commercial appeal, Majek Fashek redefined what it meant to be a globally recognised African music star. He broke all barriers and penetrated hearts and homes beyond the shores of the continent. His success in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s helped breathe new life into the Nigerian music scene, and his works continue to inspire today’s generation of artistes and performers. He will forever be remembered not only for sending down the rain, but also for his reign as leading cultural ambassador of Nigerian music.