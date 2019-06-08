While the marriage of teen actress, Regina Daniels to 59-year-old Ned Nwoko continues to raise dust in the movie industry, actress Blessing Ofoegbu has shared with Inside Nollywood the main reasons young ladies now prefer older men when it comes to marriage.

“I don’t really bother myself over this Regina Daniels’ marriage brouhaha. However, everybody knows what they want in life. If Regina is happy and in love with Ned, let him carry on in good faith. I hope the man feels likewise. In life, we all deserve to be happy.

“Come to think of it, age doesn’t really count. Ladies no longer have a thing for young men, because they can’t keep one woman. They are worst. They don’t have human feelings any more. These men always jump from one slay queen to another. So, I don’t blame girls who go for older men that will give them happiness and true love. If I see the opportunity, I don’t mind, as long as I am happy in the relationship,” Ofoegbu asserted.