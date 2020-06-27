Europe-based Nollywood actress, Sharon Okpamen is hot, single and ready to mingle.

But then, the thespian has laid out some rules of engagement. According to Okpamen, a lazy and unintelligent man who has nothing to offer should steer clear her. “What I hate most is a man who has nothing to offer, a man who is not intelligent. I hate a lazy man that sits around, waiting for a woman to cater for him. It really turns me off. I am single and open for a relationship. I like a responsible man, a man who is hardworking, intelligent and well to do. I’m not keen on facial looks or physique. All I look out for in a man is how hardworking and responsible he is. It’s very important. I want a man who will encourage me, help me achieve my dreams and also help build my career,” Okpamen explained.

Contrary to the thinking that marriages of most celebrities are prone to hiccups; the Abudu, Edo State-born actress revealed that she’s not opposed to spending the rest of her life with an actor. “Marrying an actor isn’t an issue for me. So, yes, I can marry my fellow actor, because I believe marrying an actor will help me pursue my career further. He will understand the movie business more than someone who is not an actor. The truth is if I get married I would want to continue acting and singing. So, I want a man who will stand by me through it all. I don’t want a man that would tell me to leave acting or music or both. So, I think marrying an actor will be a plus for me, it would be the perfect marriage,” she posited.

After her first appearance in Touch Not My Crown, Okpamen has starred in more than 100 movies. Now, she is getting set to release her new movie, Night Hustlers on YouTube.