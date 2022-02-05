Having made a name for herself in Nollywood, Nikky Ufondu has decided to diversify into real estate with the establishment of Gemini Luxury Homes.

Speaking on her foray into real estate, the actress said, “Seeing that the returns from movie-making take a while, I wanted a multiple streams of income. Knowing that I’ve always had a passion for real estate, I said to myself, ‘go into the business and learn all about it’; the rest, as they say, is history.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Asked which is more lucrative between movie production and real estate, Ufondu said: “Every business has its ups and downs. Real estate is more like a win-win because your investments tend to appreciate, though it is capital intensive, you can never go wrong. However, I have not quit acting or movie production like some people rumoured. I’m still involved in both industries. I’m working on releasing two amazing films this year. And as for real estate, more projects are coming up in different locations in Lagos, bigger and better. For me, real estate is the real deal.”