Big Brother Naija star, Seyi Awolowo has bagged a new deal. He is now the host of ‘Deal or no Deal Nigeria’.

Expressing his excitement, the grandson of the late nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said: “I am really excited to be part of ‘Deal or No Deal Nigeria’. Every time we need to move to another level, we need to make a decision hence the need to make a deal or not. I have made a deal to be the host of one of the biggest franchises and game shows. I am super excited that I would be able to do one of my favorite things (engage with people) and doctor people to win up to N10 million.”