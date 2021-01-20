By Peter Anosike

For surviving the year 2020 with its many socio-economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Ohanaeze Ndigbo women in Lagos State recently held a special thanksgiving service to God.

The church service was at SS Mulumba and David Catholic Church, Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos.

The thanksgiving was followed by a get-together at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat, where they appreciated some illustrious Igbo sons and daughters who made good impact in the lives of the women and mankind in the past year.

Speaking on the occasion, the women leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Mrs. Violet Obiora, said even though a lot of people died in 2020 as a result of coronavirus, God spared their lives.

She commended the women for their continuous support for her, just as she praised some Igbo men that have been supporting the women.

“We want to appreciate God for sparing our lives. Year 2020 was a year like no other. Millions of people died all over the world but no Ohanaeze woman lost her life. I also want to appreciate the women for their willingness to serve. They have been very supportive of my administration. My husband, Chief Edwin Uchenna Obiora, has been my number one pillar of support.”

President of Igbo Speaking Community, Chief Sunday Ude, appealed to the women to be peaceful. According to him, a lot of families were in crisis because of misunderstandings between husbands and wives. In his words, any household that had no peace would have no progress.

Those who were honoured for their service to humanity included renowned philanthropist, Chief Edwin Uchenna Obiora, president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, and the founder of Adorable Foundation, Ada Annam-Okeke, among others.