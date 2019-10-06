Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has graduated 11 new forensic experts after 30 years of not training or recruiting specialists.

The 11 experts were presented to the Force at the Police Forensics Department, Alagbon, Lagos, after a final mock examination conducted for them by the police high command and a forensic document and handwriting expert.

During the final exercise, court examination, headed by a judge, S P Susan Ezeana, their trainer, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Reginald Udunze, a Forensic Documents and Handwriting expert, certified the graduates eligible and qualified to practise as forensic experts with specialisations in forensic documents and handwriting examination.

Udunze, presenting the experts to the police, said:

‘This is one of the greatest achievements of the present government and the Inspector-General of Police. For over 30 years, the police have not trained any officer on forensics and that was giving the Force serious concerns. I have worked as a forensic expert in the police for 30 years and all of us have retired from the Force. I was contacted to start training the 11 officers who I trained for three years on documents and handwriting examination. For three years, I taught them everything on documents and handwriting examination. They are good, qualified and certified to practise. This is good for the police. The police is now well equipped with brilliant forensic experts.

“The importance of experts in document and handwriting examination cannot be overemphasised. All over the world, people would file documents and latter deny that they did not file the documents. It is happening in Nigeria. There are a lot of forgeries in bank cheques, wills, powers of attorney and other financial documents. There is a need to have forensic experts in document and handwriting examination. The experts will able to detect people’s handwriting and those who forged documents. This was giving the police serious problems during court proceedings, but with the 11 experts on ground, criminals are in for trouble.

“The police needs more experts and the government needs to provide the Force with the funds to provide modern equipment that are in vogue so as to get good results. It is one thing to train people and another thing to equip them with modern gadgets or equipment to be efficient. I know that the police have some quality equipment, but they need to improve more. I have trained and certified the graduates and handed them over to the police. I am assuring the Force that there is hope and a future for the police. With what I have done, the Force now have the best hands in Forensics.”

Justice Ezeana, who cross examined the experts, stated that “after examining the newly-trained experts, I agree with the facilitator that they are good and brilliant. They are really qualified to practice.”

Police Deputy Commissioner in charge of Forensics, Mohammed Manso, thanked the Inspector-General and the police high command for giving the force the opportunity to train the experts: “We are grateful and proud to have more experts. We will not fail Nigerians and the Force.”