In our part two we had broached the idea that Nigeria’s problems are as designed “by purpose or default.” And this design was by the G2. The essay continues:

And a key part of our national theatre of horrors is the formulation and philosophy of G2. When we first developed the concept of G2, it was not perhaps as popular as Gbegiri soup in Lagos. However, all acute observers agreed to its revelations. The only point of departure is that it is sometimes G1, that is, northern-only dominance. Not quite. It is just that the G-other, that is, the Yoruba or South West in the G2, are some kind of junior partners and that is acceptable to them – by default? Perhaps they entered it hoping it would be a United Nations style Security Council arrangement. They barely hoped, perhaps prayed, that the G2 would be run on a platform of each member wielding a veto. Perhaps, that was the original scenario. But the North was clever. They created an illusion of a common veto, first shared by the two. Later the unified veto was transferred by creative “gerrymandering” to a single veto held by one, held by the North, exclusively. They only conceded to the Yoruba moral membership but kept them without a veto. And it is meet to recall that in a moment of “unguarded” frankness, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi admitted and even welcomed this reality. We have earlier made reference to it in our book How the Yoruba Fought and Lost the Biafra-Nigeria Civil War.

Anyway, another South West extraction analyst has the following insights on G2 as a de facto reality even if as he does so in other dressings. Speaking of the Biafra-Nigeria civil war, he writes:

“It is an outcome that has cast a permanent political pall on the South East and one in which the North/South West victorious alliance are never far from pulling ranks on their defeated compatriots.” (The East-West Dichotomy)

Our considered opinion again is that, like the lady analyst, this guy is truthful but in a rather “singular and instantaneous” manner. The point is not just that the duo, the G2, are never far from pulling ranks on their defeated compatriots. The point is that the act of the G2 rallying to a common standard or pulling ranks is not instinctive. It is completely structured and structural, to be auto-generated. For those with a background in military, this innocuous pulling of ranks is like it is with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and its high commands. In workaday life, NATO never exists, is never in view for the NATO countries’ citizens. But in reality NATO is a ruthless, deadly and well-oiled war machine. NATO is primed and ready at a moment’s notice to strike like a colony of adder snakes. And just like adder snakes or NATO, the G2, despite their halal appearances, are built to strike to secure the present order of injustices and thus underdevelopment in the nation.

So, the so-called rally or pulling together is a fully structured move, NATO-style. The idea that it is instinctive is false. At no point is the G2, save they dismantle the order, not poised like NATO to strike, to defend the present order of national underdevelopment. And this underdevelopment, it is well to recall, is the cost to the structured and structural G2 regional pre-eminences. And just as NATO has bases and other structures scattered around the continents, so has the G2 forged and deployed instruments of expropriation of other zones’ assets or equities.