In the interest of peace and national unity, I earnestly call on the Federal government to a matter of national concern, scrap all faith-based organisations such as Jama’atul Nasarul Islam (JNI), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a Wa Iqamatul Sunnah (JIBWIS), MURIC, etc. They are the root of corruption and polarisation of Nigerians along religious lines, and all associated Nigeria’s problems. They promote intolerance, religious bigotry and interfaith disharmony among Nigerians through their activities.

They contaminate our polity and politics with religious sentiments. These faith-based organisations are more evil than the devil himself as they beg donations from the devils that under develop Nigeria through their acts of looting and general corruption. They are more hypocrites than the hypocrites of hellfire as they dine and wine with the lewd and corrupt elite while claiming to be saints and sinless sages.

All these organisations are headed by rabble-rousers who ride on the gullibility, dogmatism and ignorance of the citizenry to champion their personal interest in the cloak of religion. They provide protection services to the corrupt government officials that belong to their faith, especially when the corrupt ones are charged by the government. They incite their ignorant followers against members of other faiths with scriptural verses without fully knowing their contents and contexts. The leaders of these organisations mostly live in unreasonable luxury without any tangible occupation. Their stock-in-trade is the multitude of their followers and they use that as a weapon against their perceived enemies.

Also, the Federal government should scrap ethnic-based organisations such as Miyetti Allah, OPC, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, etc. because they do more harm than good to our national unity and collective peace as compatriots through promoting ethnic sentiments and hostilities.

Without scraping these money-making and influence-seeking organisations who bear ethno-religious nomenclature, Nigeria can never witness general peace and true national unity. These ethni-religious organisations are the ones whom our corrupt politicians patronise during electioneering to buy endorsement.

Truth is like injection, it pains but cures.

Comrade Muhammed Ishaq.

+2348060239338