The three heavyweight boxers featured in the recent Forbes Highest Paid Athletes list with Fury at No. 11 ($57 million earnings), Joshua at No. 19 ($47m) and Deontay Wilder at No. 20 ($6.5m).

After the revelation earlier this month that Fury and Joshua have agreed financial terms for two fights from next year, the two Britons can be reasonably expected to improve their ranking in the Forbes list if the biggest fight in boxing becomes a reality.

Just as the rivalry and fights between Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis made them among sport’s biggest earners in the 1990s and early 2000s, so Fury, Joshua and Wilder have the opportunity to amass great wealth through a series of fights against each other.

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren told ESPN that Fury and Joshua will climb to No. 1 and 2 if the Britons, who hold all four major world titles between them, meet each other in two fights, as planned.

“They have been boxers in the last 10 years who have been on that list, like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, but for two British boxers to appear in the top 20 I think it’s a first,” Warren told ESPN.