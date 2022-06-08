Nigerian Cleantech entrepreneur Sandra Chukwudozie has appeared on the 8th edition of Forbes’ 30 under 30 lists for 2022 alongside Elsa Majimbo and others.

According to Forbes Africa, “celebrating its eighth edition, the list this year features the best and the brightest, but importantly, the most resilient, who have taken the time to not only shine a light on the issues plaguing Africa’s growth in a pandemic era but also work towards shifting the narrative, one tiny, tenacious step at a time”.

Some notable names include, Founder and CEO of Salpha Energy Sandra Chukwudozie, Kenyan comedian, author, and social media star Elsa Majimbo, Nigerian designer, CEO of accessories brand TIMABEE INC Fatima Babakura, Founder and Film Producer Dammy Twitch.

Reacting to the recognition, Sandra Chukwudozie stated that, “It is wonderful to see that Forbes Africa is recognizing the diligence and devotion of the youths who are making a difference in their countries and on the continent as a whole. We need more empowering stories like this to assist with changing the story about the African continent.”

