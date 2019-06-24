Christopher Oji

In line with Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu’s concerted effort to reposition the Nigeria Police Force, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex at Alagbon Close, Lagos, is fast being upgraded to regain its lost glory as a centre of excellence in various areas of police activities.

Speaking with journalists at his maiden press briefing at the weekend in his office, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the FCID Annex, Alagbon Close, Murtala Usman Mani, said that since his assumption of office few weeks ago, all sections of the department were being reactivated to render the services they were originally created for.

He warned fraudsters and other criminally-minded people to turn a new leaf as the FCID Alagbon under his watch would strictly reinvigorate the corporate identity for which the various sections of the department were known for in yester-years.

The sections, which are about 11 in number, include General Investigation, Interpol, Central Criminal Registry, Police Special Fraud Unit, Homicide and Forensic.

Other sections are Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Special Enquiry Bureau, Anti-Human Trafficking, Legal and X-Squad.