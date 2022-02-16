From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has denied media reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, has ordered the closure of all Intelligence Responses Team (IRT) offices and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) across the country.

Force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure, said there was no truth in the report as the IGP did not give such orders.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He described the report as false and an attempt to buy mischief makers to cause confusion in the force.

Adejobi, in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, yesterday night, promised to issue a statement on the matter after due consultation with the IGP.

He said: “I am confirming to you that the IGP did not give such orders. I don’t know where those media organisations got the story from because they kept saying police sources in their reports. It is not from the force headquarters and definitely not from the IGP.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, Adejobi has called on Nigerians not to paint the police black following the arrest of the suspended commander of the IRT, Kyari, who was arrested and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for drug related issues.

He said that Kyari did not carry out his illegal activities as a police officer, but as a civilian, since he was on suspension from the service.

Adejobi, in an interview on Nigerian Television Authority, said: “We should not forget that DCP Abba Kyari was on suspension; he was suspended from service by the Police Service Commission (PSC) based on the recommendation of the IGP, for an alleged case of fraud which is being investigated by the FBI.

When the incident of the NDLEA happened, he was on suspension and he is still on suspension, and the police cannot be held for whatever he does. He is a Nigerian now and he is going to be responsible, personably, for whatever he does.

“So, I think the general public should not dent the image of the police for his action or inaction.”