Moses Akaigwe

Coscharis Motors, exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Nigeria, has announce an improvement in the warranty period of Ford vehicles, 2017 model year and upwards, to three years or 100,000km for owners in Nigeria.

This new warranty is only applicable to 2017 models and upwards.

“This is another way Ford has responded to the yearnings of numerous Ford customers in Nigeria, some of whom are long distance travellers who cover more than 60,000km within the given three years warranty period. Warranty coverage on Ford vehicles in Nigeria used to be for a period of three years or 60,000km, whichever came first.” says AbionaBabarinde, General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Motors.

Ford customers whose vehicles are currently under warranty can enjoy either of two offerings, Premium Care or Premium Maintenance Plan.

Premium Care or warranty extension is available to all customers whose vehicles are currently under warranty, which can now be extended from 3 years/60,000km to 6 years/160,000km from the warranty start date.

Customers who have the Premium Maintenance Plan (PMP) are qualified to extend it from 4years/120,000km up to six years/160,000km from warranty start date, giving customers a total of up to 21 free scheduled maintenance/service visits.

Ford customers whose Ford vehicles are currently out of warranty can utilise a special package called Flexible Maintenance Plan (FMP).

FMP is available for customers with 2009 model year Fords. The Plan is effective from date of purchase, irrespective of their current mileage. The Flexible Maintenance Plan is valid for four years/80,000km and will cover 10 service visits with maintenance coverage which includes one set of front brake pads and one set of rear brake pads only when required from the date of purchase of the contract.

“This initiative is part of Coscharis’ ongoing campaign that aims to make motorists aware of the benefits of having their vehicle serviced by certified technicians using genuine parts. We are committed to delivering quality service to our customers,” said Babarinde.

Coscharis remains one of the biggest vehicle dealers and service centres in Nigeria with a network of 17 after-sales service centres as well as Certified Parts Wholesale Dealers (CPWD) partners and Ford-backed Quick Lane Tyre and Auto Centres.

“Coscharis Motors and Ford are dedicated to providing an efficient service to our customers and ensuring that motorists enjoy a smooth vehicle ownership experience,” he concluded.

All the technicians working at the Ford dealerships are factory-trained and Ford-certified. Only genuine Ford or Motorcraft replacement parts and approved lubricants are used when servicing vehicles at Coscharis Ford service centres.