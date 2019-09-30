Ford has announced the appointment of Achraf El Boustani to an expanded role, as managing director for North Africa (NAF) and sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). El Boustani will now also oversee the management of Ford’s operations in sub-Saharan Africa (including Nigeria) from the company’s regional headquarters in Casablanca.

Moroccan national Achraf El Boustani, 40, has deep knowledge of the NAF and SSA region, with almost 20 years’ experience in both the aviation and automotive industries across the markets.

Since joining Ford in 2015 as general field manager for North Africa, El Boustani has successfully led commercial operations with the region’s distributors. In 2017, as Managing Director of Ford’s North African operations, he focused on strengthening sales growth and improving the brand’s competitiveness in North Africa. In his new role, he will continue to lead Ford’s sales and commercial activities in the region, driving forward partnerships and a customer-centric mind set.

Additionally, as part of this new organisation, Ms. Hajar Dinar has also taken on the expanded position of communications manager for North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. She will be responsible for leading communications, positioning and branding in the region.

Hajar joined Ford in March 2017, having been appointed to the position of Communications Manager for Ford North Africa. With close to fifteen years of experience in communications and public relations, brand management and partnership development, she has held senior positions in renowned companies in Morocco and France in the automotive industry (Renault Maroc Group), territorial development (CDG Group) and the entertainment and media industry (Vivendi Universal).

Achraf and Hajar will both take on their expended roles, with immediate effect, from Ford’s regional headquarters in Casablanca.