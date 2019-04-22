Moses Akaigwe

As Ford marks Mustang’s 55th anniversary on the National Mustang Day, enthusiasts everywhere are celebrating the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year.

From Australia to Peru, Mustang reigns as the best-selling sports coupe in the world for 2018, selling113,066cars, according to data from IHS Markit.2018 not only marks the fourth straight year of Mustang’s global leadership as world’s best-selling sports coupe, but also as best-selling sports car in the United States, where Ford sold 75,842 Mustangs last year.

Mustang and other Ford vehicles are sold in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors.

Ford’s galloping pony remains one of the best-selling sports cars in South Africa, having sold 2,615 units since it went on sale locally in 2016.

“We broke the mold when Ford launched the Mustang 55 years ago,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets. “Nothing says freedom, the wind in your hair and the joy of driving like Mustang; it’s an icon. The roar of its V8 on a spring day, there’s nothing better. No wonder it’s the most popular sports coupe in the world.”

Mustang was available for purchase in 146 markets in 2018, based on worldwide Ford sales data. More than500,000sixth-generation Mustangshave been soldworldwide since 2015, with the pony picking up an additionalhalf point of global share last year to capture15.4 percent of the segment. This wasfueled in part by the new Mustang Bullitt, which exceeded global sales forecasts by 25 percent.

Global sales data are based on IHS Markit 2018 total new vehicle registrations for all sports car segments. U.S. sales are based on 2018 industry reported sales.