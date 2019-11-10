Nigeria U17 international Ibrahim Said is attracting huge interest from English Premier League clubs, allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report.

The Dabo Babes Academy starlet, who has drawn comparisons to Chelsea star Victor Moses due to his playing style and versatility, put himself in the shop window after becoming the first player to score a hat-trick at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

It is understood that representatives of European champions Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City have opened talks with Dabo Babes Academy over a potential deal for the attacking midfielder when he attains the age of majority.

Although Said is on the radar of other European teams in the Netherlands and Belgium, it has been suggested that more than half of the clubs interested in snapping him up are based in the United Kingdom.