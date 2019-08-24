Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday, admitted that although Boko Haram insurgency started from the state, it has now been hijacked by foreign elements due to the nation’s porous borders.

He made the disclosure after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, over Wednesday’s attack on Gubio and Magumeri local government areas in northern Borno, by Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor said that the composition of the insurgents cuts across different ethnic groups, adding that even expatriates have joined in the attack. The two local government areas have a combined population of almost 300,000 inhabitants.

In Gubio, the insurgents reportedly operated from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday until 2:00 a.m. Thursday without any resistance, carting away drugs, food items, fuel and other valuables.

According to Zulum, proper equipping of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was necessary to ending insurgency in his state.

Zulum who briefed State House Correspondents noted that the state borders three countries, Republic of Chad, Niger and Cameron, making it difficult to man such area effectively.