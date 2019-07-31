Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed Mr Ferdinand Onwuamaeze Nwonye as its new spokesman.

Nwonye took over from Friday Akpan who held the position in acting capacity, following the redeployment of George Ehidiamehn Edokpa to the European Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa of the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Nwonye assumed duty on 22nd July, 2019, following his appointment on 16th July, 2019.

Ebienfa further said until his appointment, Nwonye was a Minister Counsellor in Planning, Research and Statistics Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A graduate of Language and Linguistics from the University of Calabar, Nwonye also holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Imo State University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Diplomacy and International Relations from the Foreign Service Academy, Lagos and a Certificate in Advanced Diplomacy Training from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

“As a career diplomat, the spokesperson who was once Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria in Kigali, Rwanda, has also served in Kingston, Jamaica.

“Mr. Nwonye is married with children. His hobbies include: travelling, listening to music, reading and playing football,” Ebienfa said.