From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has assured both local and international communities of greater service delivery by the ministry.

Onyeama gave the assurance during the commissioning of the ministry’s power facility, yesterday, in Abuja.

Onyeama disclosed that the staff of the ministry have faced enormous challenges with the haphazard power supply that the ministry has experienced over the last 10 years.

The minister further disclosed that the situation affected the quality of work and as well as the morale of staff, even as he said every aspect of the functioning of the ministry and the staff had been affected by the very unpredictable non power supply over the last 10 years.

“So, this is going to be a game changer; a new ministry, bright new day, literally and figuratively,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama further said the delay in the usage of the facility was due to litigation, disagreements, accusations and counter-accusations.

“There has been the principal and there has been subsidiary companies involved. So, that is really what has been the main problem.

“Those who were meant to deliver on it were sub contractors and the main contractor. They had issues and the ministry was drowning and the court cases are still ongoing,” Onyeama added.

Onyeama, however, said the goodwill of many people, particularly, the late and very dear Chairman of Bullet International Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, that constructed the building, was engaged alongside his company.