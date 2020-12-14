From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has assured both local and international communities of greater service delivery by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Onyeama gave the assurance during the commissioning of the ministry’s power facility in Abuja.

Onyeama disclosed that the staff of the ministry have faced enormous challenges with the haphazard power supply that the ministry has had over the last ten years.

The minister further disclosed that the situation affected the quality of work and as well, affected the morale of staff, even as he said every aspect of the functioning of the ministry and the staff had been affected by the very unpredictable non power supply over the last ten years.

“So, this is going to be a game changer; a new ministry, bright new day, bright literally and figuratively,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama further said the delay in the usage of the facility was due to litigation, disagreements, accusations and counter-accusations that dragged things along.

“There has been the principal and there has been subsidiary companies involved. So, that is really what has been the main problem.

“Those who were meant to deliver on it were sub contractors and the main contractor. They had issues and the ministry was drowning and the court cases are still going on,” Onyeama added.

Onyeama however said the goodwill of many people, particularly the late and very dear Chairman of Bullet International Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, that constructed the building, was engaged alongside his company.

“He took the decision that come what may, whatever it took, he was going to deliver on the contract, irrespective of the litigation that was ongoing.

“And irrespective of so many other things, he decided to just put all those aside and deliver this for the ministry and then, the other things can take care of themselves.

“So, I think that was really a decisive moment when he made that promise to us. And as I said, I very lamented he passed away, he is not here with us today and we miss him very much, but nonetheless, the institution of Bullet as a company, was able to continue and deliver on his promise,” Onyeama stated.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Bullet International Nigeria Limited, Lawal Isa, said the commissioning of the power facility was a great day for Bullet, for the ministry and for all parties that were involved.

“This is something that has been on and off for ten years because of litigation, ups and downs, disagreement between the sub contractor and the main contractor. But to God be the glory, today, we have come to the end of this wahala,” Isa said.

Asked if Bullet was going to withdraw the pending suit and opt for out of court settlement, Isa said it was not something he could comment on.