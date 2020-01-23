Seye ojo, Ibadan

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has raised the alarm that some foreign partners have been sabotaging the efforts of the anti-graft agency to extradite former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to face trial on suspected economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

Besides, he said the commission has scheduled a 10 million-man march against corruption for February 14 across all states of the federation, vowing that the commission would be harder on economic and financial criminals this year.

He stated this when he spoke with newsmen during his official visit to the Ibadan zonal office of the commission, Iyaganku G.R.A, Ibadan yesterday.

Magu alleged that some foreign partners of EFC in the United Kingdom have been giving protection to Alison-Madueke and they have not disclosed any offence they have been holding her for in the past five years, adding that there are offences in Nigeria that she could be tried for in Nigeria.

He stated that the agency has adopted another strategy to ensure extradition of looters abroad, describing the suit against Alison-Madueke as straight forward while emphasising why she should be brought back to Nigeria for trial, peradventure the partners abroad have no evidence against her.

He said: “We are collaborating with everybody including Nigerians in the diaspora to collect a lot of information on looters abroad. The strategy is to expose the looters and for them to return their loot.