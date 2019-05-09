Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on will Friday, close the 23rd Regular Course.

The closing ceremony, according to the acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday Akpan, is scheduled to take place at the Foreign Service Academy, Ijaniki, Lagos State.

The graduation ceremony will be attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman, government officials, ambassadors (both serving and retired), members of the academia and other dignitaries.

“One hundred and one participants have successfully completed the one-year Foreign Service Officers Training Course in readiness for diplomatic service abroad,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.