Kaduna State Police Command has identified the foreign female expatriate killed by gunmen at the Kajuru Castle, over the weekend.

The police said she was a Briton.

She was identified as Miss Faye Mooney, according to the Command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yakubu Sabo.

Sabo said continuous efforts are still on course to rescue kidnapped victims and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The slain expatriate lady, Miss Faye Mooney, is identified to be a Briton. She was a staff of Mercy Corps Nigeria. Investigation into the incident is in progress,” he reiterated.

The attackers attacked the popular Kajuru Castle around 11:30am, last Friday.

On April 20, the Command confirmed the killing of two people and kidnap of three others, at a recreational resort in Kajuru LGA.

“At about 23:40hrs on Friday, some suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru LGA. The bandits shot sporadically and, in the process, shot dead two people, including an expatriate lady and took away three others.”

He disclosed that patrol teams led by the DPO rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has warned tourists to stay way from Kaduna, at least for now.

The lawmaker said his advice was based on the observation that gunmen, who have laid siege to the state meant business. Sani made this known via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, yesterday.