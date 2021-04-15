French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade & Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester visited one of Nigeria’s leading media conglomerate, AIM Group in his first official visit to Nigeria geared towards fostering the intra-cultural relationship between France and Nigeria.

AIM Group whose subsidiaries cut across leading media and production organisations like Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max TV, Film Lab Nigeria, Wazobia Academy, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Cool FM, WE Entertainment Production and Clout hosted the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness during his visit to a roundtable engagement with Co-Founder, Wazobia Media – Tatiana Moussalli Nouri, renowned filmmaker – Sike Saro and Creative Entrepreneur – Ferdinand Adimefe on discussions as it relates to topics that cut across Arts, Capacity building, Fashion, cinematography and the infusion of both Nigerian and French cultural offerings in building strong alliances to the global market. Speaking during the visit, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Mr. Franck Riester, acknowledged the resilient spirit of the new generation of Nigerians who despite the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to dominate the music and movie production segment which has witnessed massive returns, impressive international successes, and global commendations as Nigerian Cinema and Music Industry has grown to become an inspiration for other countries.