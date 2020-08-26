Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared that foreign denominated transactions on its platform declined sharply by 38.60 per cent from N56.34 billion to N34.59 billion between June and July 2020.

Statistics obtained from the NSE’s website showed that total transactions on the nation’s bourse decreased by 19.92 per cent from N128.88 billion in June 2020 to N103.21 billion in July 2020, while foreign outflows rose to N20.89 billion.

This was contained in the NSE’s Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment report (FPI) released yesterday to the investing community. The FPI report includes transactions from nearly all custodians and capital market operators.

Analysis of the report showed that total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by 32 per cent with thr domestic participation standing at 66 per cent as against 34 per cent of foreign participation.

Further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior months (June 2020) reveal that total domestic transactions decreased by 5.40 per cent from N72.54 billion to N68.62 billion in July 2020. Also, institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 6 per cent even as retail transactions increased marginally by 0.62 per cent from N32.34 billion in June 2020 to N32.54 billion in July 2020.

Meanwhile, the NSE continued its gaining streak at the NSE, continued on Tuesday as the market’s All Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.25 per cent to close at 25,291.73 points.

The market was heading into the negative territory until strong buys in the shares of BUA Cement Flourmill and Julius Berger, pulled the market into positive territory. Similarly, investors gained about N33 billion to close at N13.194 trillion, while year-to-date loss (ytd) moderated to -5.8 per cent. However, the value of stocks traded declined -50.5 per cent to N1.16 billion , while volume of stocks traded rose 0.1 per cent higher to 251.33 million units, exchanged in 3,713 deals.