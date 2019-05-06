Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has said foreigners are not responsible for the spate of kidnapping across the country.

Rather than point fingers in that direction, Babandede told newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, that a stronger border would reduce kidnappings in Nigeria.

He said this in reaction to allegations that the spate of kidnappings in the country, were orchestrated by foreigners.

“The number of foreigners is small when compared to Nigerians. The percentage does not show the majority of kidnappings are done by foreigners. There are a lot of Nigerian criminals and criminal groups. We should not transfer our crime to another territory. It is our problem. There are no kidnappings carried out in the bush (borders). Even when they kidnap, they will come and enjoy the food in the city. They will transfer their money to banks. They will like to drive good cars; the whole idea of kidnapping is the interest of money.

“So, we should look at other sectors than looking at foreigners,” he said.

The comptroller general, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving e-border for the NIS; to tackle trans-border crimes.

“We now have the approval to run 88 border stations where we can see what is happening in real time online.

“There is also technological support for immigration to tackle border crimes in real time online, to add support to the military, customs, among others,” he said.