Two foreigners, who were quarantined in the same Thai hotel with an infected French woman, tested positive for COVID-19, said Thailand’s ministry of public health on Tuesday.

“Two foreign arrivals developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct.15,” said Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, Director of the Ministry of Public Health’s General Infectious Diseases Division.

“These two foreigners stayed in the same hotel as the 57-year-old French woman who contracted the virus in the hotel’s gym.’’

Sophon said they are trying to find out how the three cases were linked or how and where they became infected.

“We will need to review that particular hotel’s quarantine facilities again,’’ said Sophon.

The French woman developed coronavirus-related symptoms when she arrived at Thailand’s Samui Island with her husband and son, after she had completed her quarantine at a hotel in Samut Prakan Province, adjacent to Bangkok.

The three patients have been admitted to hospitals.

Health officials have disinfected areas at the hotel, including a gym where the COVID-19 virus was found on some of the equipment, while results of DNA tests on the three infected patients are still pending.

The total number of confirmed cases in Thailand increased to 3,743, of whom 141 are in hospital, 3,543 have recovered and have been discharged, and 59 have died. (Xinhua/NAN)