George Foreman has pleaded with Mike Tyson to not go ahead with his planned boxing comeback and insisted he has ‘done enough great things’.

Tyson, 53, revealed last week he was training for a sensational return to the ring amid plans to fight in a four-round exhibition charity bout.

The former unified champion had not fought since being stopped by Kevin McBride 15 years ago, but said he wanted to fight again and ‘make some money to help some homeless and drug-affected motherf****** like me’.

But Foreman, who became the oldest heavyweight champion at 45 back in 1994, had begged Tyson to reconsider.