From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A foremost journalist and Editor-in-chief of the defunct Accord Newspapers, Joseph Waya has indicated his interest to join the Benue gubernatorial race come 2023, thus bringing the number of Journalists eyeing the plum job to two.

Recall that before Waya, Governor Samuel Ortom’s immediate past Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase had earlier indicated his interest to contest the number one seat of the state in 2023.

Waya, a younger brother to the renown business mogul, Terry Wayas and an uncle to the Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kidwaya disclosed his intention to run for the position following the call by his kinsmen at Mbakena, Mbayongo in Vandeikya LGA of the state to do so.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital, he said, “it is with utmost respect and humility that I notify you of the desire of my kinsfolk and my acceptance thereof to contest for the governorship of Benue State in the forthcoming general elections of 2023.

Waya said after the call by his people, he went into quiet introspection, fasting and prayer to seek for spiritual guidance and has now been assured that it was the right thing to do.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Therefore, I have now accepted to run for the office of Governor of our dear state as this is God’s will for me and the state. As many people have already known, I have always had a penchant for service, especially selfless service that requires self deprivation and sacrifice for the common good.

“Therefore, my decision to run for the governorship is solely informed by my undying desire to be of service to our people,” Waya said, noting that he was still consulting to know which party platform under which he would be running for the governorship.

Waya listed what he would be bringing to the table for the people of Benue if elected as Governor, to include character, integrity, resourcefulness, acumen, capacity, temperament, resilience discipline, courage, fear of God among others.

“In accepting to contest in the next governorship election, I am conscious of the challenges and responsibilities which that office entails, but I’m also cognizant of the wonderful opportunity to be of service,” he said.