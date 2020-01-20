Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF), has issued a seven-day ultimatum, threatening to not only institute legal action against but to also occupy the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to compel it to arrest, probe and prosecute former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Nelson Brambaifa.

The group also threatened to ground activities at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja as well as the presidency at the expiration of the seven days ultimatum.

The group warned that the ultimatum has become necessary after the anti-corruption agency refused to act on the petition signed by Comrade Prince Kpokpogri and Comrade Adediran Raymond, Chairman and Secretary of the group respectively dated December 16, 2019 to it.

In a statement signed on Monday in Abuja, the chairman of the anti-graft forum, expressed concern over the delayed in arresting and prosecuting the former NDDC boss, his sons, David Brambaifa, Christopher, former Executive Director of Finance, Chris Amadi, Wife Anna Preye Brambaifa, Greg David Osuma, Clara Osuma, Mike Ayapaye, Uche Aleke, Honourable Sunday Aguebor, Brigadier General Charles Dalo Nengite and Tony Chukwu over alleged record of fraud actions.

While describing the delay as inimical to the anti corruption drive of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the forum called on the NDDC Forensic Audit Committee to extend intensive investigative attention to former MDs and Executive Directors of the Commission with promise to provide requisite documents to compliment their investigations.

In the petition earlier submitted to the EFCC, the group had accused the former egg heads of the commission of contract racketeering, contract fraud, embezzlement and money laundering of N100,807, 595, 994.18 in three months from Niger Delta Development Commission’s accounts Domiciliary account at the Central Bank Of Nigeria.

“This certainly proves that the said companies were used as a front to embezzle and siphon monies in the guise of awarding contracts, most of which are never executed. This is against the dictates of the public procurement act.”

The group further accused the former MD of recording the worst performance despite spending more than any of his predecessors, insisting that on conduct of forensic audit of the affairs of NDDC during his administration.

“Professor Nelson Brambaifa is pressing hard to ensure that the outstanding contract sum on multibillion naira contracts awarded to his front companies. Some of these companies are sourced by his sons, David Brambaifa and Christopher Brambaifa who also happen to be special assistants to their father.”

“The EFCC will have to demonstrate to the Presidency, Nigerians and the International Community that they are serious in fighting corruption and fraud in high places by proving its efficiency and effectiveness in the way and manner it handles this petition against the office of an immediate past NDDC MD and his many cohorts as no one is above the laws of the land.” the petition read.

“Should the EFCC fail to act in seven days, we will not only be compelled to institute legal action against the agency but also occupy its headquarters and the presidency,” the group threatened in the statement.