Nottingham Forest has confirmed the signing of Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee.

The Union Berlin forward is understood to have completed a move in the region of £17.5million – beating the previous record arrival set by Portuguese midfielder Joao Carvalho in 2018.

Liverpool will receive £1.75million from the deal due to a 10% sell-on clause negotiated in his move to Union Berlin in 2021.

Speaking to the club website, Awoniyi said: ‘I’m very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest.

‘It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it’s a club that I want to be part of.’

The former Liverpool striker scored 15 goals to help his side punch above their weight in the Bundesliga last season and has chosen a move to the Premier League, despite interest from RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool in 2015 and had loan spells at six different clubs without making the breakthrough at Anfield.